Nitish Rana tests negative for COVID-19, to be ‘fully fit’ before start of IPL 2021

Nitish Rana in action for Kolkata Knight Riders in last year's IPL. (File)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22, has been cleared to train with the team after testing negative for the virus.

The 27-year-old lefthander had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai on March 21, 2021, with a negative test which was done on March 19, 2021.

As per IPL protocol, he was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive. He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since.

Again as per IPL protocol, he isolated himself and was tested again on Thursday.

“We are glad to report that he has tested negative,” KKR said in a statement. “We expect him to start training with the team shortly and be fully fit well before the start of the season,” the statement added.

Rana had scored 352 runs in 14 matches during the IPL 2020 season held in UAE.

In the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers, Rana was the top-run getter for Delhi with 398 runs in seven matches at an average of 66.33.