Nitish Rana breaks down after scoring fifty in DPL, pays tribute to late mother

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India batter Nitish Rana broke down tears after scoring an emotional half-century in the ongoing Delhi Premier League on Monday, days after his mother’s passing.
The West Delhi Lions southpaw top-scored for his side with a 33-ball 60 comprising four fours and six maximums. Rana sped to his half-century in 27 deliveries, following which he paid a tribute to his late mother. Rana pointed towards the sky and broke down before taking guard again.
The 32-year-old Nitish was also sporting his mother’s name, ‘N. Satish’, on the back of his jersey in the match. Opposition players and the umpire came to console the emotional batter.
“Mumma is here with you,” Rana’s wife Saachi Marwah commented on a post shared by the tournament organisers on Instagram.
Rana waged a lone battle of sorts as WDL was bowled out for 169 by the South Delhi Superstarz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. Rana’s knock, however, went in vain as the Superstarz romped to a thumping 10-wicket victory.
Chasing 170, the Superstarz made a flying start as openers Sanat Sangwan and Anmol Sharma raced to 55 without loss, with Sangwan leading the charge. He brought up his fifty off just 25 balls in the eighth over, while Anmol reached the landmark in the 13th over from 36 deliveries.
Sangwan continued his assault, completing a sensational century off 50 balls in the 15th over. He finished unbeaten on 111 off 54 balls, smashing six fours and 10 sixes. Anmol remained not out on 55 off 38 balls, hitting six fours and a six, as South Delhi Superstarz wrapped up a 10-wicket win with 28 balls to spare.
Rana has represented India in one ODI and two T20Is in Sri Lanka in 2021. He last featured in the IPL with the Delhi Capitals earlier this year, scoring 225 runs in nine matches.
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