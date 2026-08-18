Nitish Rana breaks down after scoring fifty in DPL, pays tribute to late mother

Opposition players and the umpire came to console an emotional Nitish Rana during his half-century in the DPL on Monday. (DPL)

India batter Nitish Rana broke down tears after scoring an emotional half-century in the ongoing Delhi Premier League on Monday, days after his mother’s passing.

The West Delhi Lions southpaw top-scored for his side with a 33-ball 60 comprising four fours and six maximums. Rana sped to his half-century in 27 deliveries, following which he paid a tribute to his late mother. Rana pointed towards the sky and broke down before taking guard again.

The 32-year-old Nitish was also sporting his mother’s name, ‘N. Satish’, on the back of his jersey in the match. Opposition players and the umpire came to console the emotional batter.