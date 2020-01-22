Ranji Trophy: Nitish Rana’s blazing hundred scripts defining win for Delhi

Nitish Rana’s unbeaten 105 came off just 68 balls. (Source: BCCI) Nitish Rana’s unbeaten 105 came off just 68 balls. (Source: BCCI)

Nitish Rana scored a whirlwind 105* (68) to help Delhi chase down a target of 347 on the last day against reigning champions Vidarbha in the sixth round of the Ranji Trophy at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday.

With this memorable run chase on Day 4, Delhi beat Vidarbha by six wickets and handed their first outright defeat in a first-class game after three years.

Rana’s unbeaten 105 came at a strike rate of 154.41 which included eight sparkling fours and seven humungous sixes.

The foundation of the incredible chase was laid by openers Kunal Chandela and Hiten Dalal. Dhruv Shorey also played a good supporting hand before Rana played a blazing knock.

Rana was quick to get off the mark and brought up his fifty in just 26 balls. However, he never allowed the tempo to go down and kept counter-attacking the Vidharbha bowlers.

Vidarbha also had their chances but failed to latch on to them and paid the ultimate price as Delhi chase down the total in 73 overs. Delhi now have 16 points and stays in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth while Vidarbha stays put on 17 points.

