Nitish Kumar Reddy’s improved show with the ball a positive for India: Sunil Gavaskar

Nitish Kumar Reddy was player of the match in SunRisers Hyderabad’s first win of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to his all-round performance. Reddy’s prowess with the bat is something that has been seen by Indian fans across formats but batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels that his performance with the ball on Thursday augurs well for his international career as well and not just SRH.

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“He is definitely bowling quicker now and has clearly added a bit more pace,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports. “You can see better rhythm and flow in his action as well. That often happens when a player is fully fit and stronger physically.”