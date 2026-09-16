‘Nitish Kumar Reddy is a very fine prospect’: Sunil Gavaskar

Nitish Kumar Reddy looked a bit out of colour in the first T20I, but the tables turned with the ball as he managed to pick up 3/24 in the second game and win the Man of the Match. Every time Shreyas Iyer called him to bowl, he answered, picked up wickets and got crucial breakthroughs.

“Nitish Kumar Reddy is a very fine prospect. When he started in the IPL, he wasn’t much of a bowler then, in that first year before he went to Australia. He was more of a batter. The batting technique was very good. A couple of overs he bowled towards the end of that first season, that’s where he looked as if he could be a very fine all-round cricketer,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Sony Sports.