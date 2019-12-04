R Ashwin has a cheeky ‘doosra’ query for fugitive Nithyananda

Ravichandran Ashwin came up with an interesting query which social media deemed as the typical Indian question. (File) Ravichandran Ashwin came up with an interesting query which social media deemed as the typical Indian question. (File)

Nithyananda, the self-styled godman who is on the run, has reportedly founded a new “nation” and named it ‘Kailaasa’. And cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin had query about it that had people in splits.

While the location of the ‘nation’ is allegedly near Ecuador, a website describes it as the greatest Hindu nation on earth without any borders. Kailaasa also has its own flag and emblem. The website also claims that “Kailaasa is created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.” The new nation also offers universal free healthcare, free education, and free food.

The reports about the ‘nation’prompted the Indian spinner to come up with an interesting query.

“What is the procedure to get visa? Or is it on arrival? #Kailaasa” Ashwin tweeted Wednesday.

What is the procedure to get visa?? Or is it on arrival? 🤷🏼‍♂️ #Kailaasa — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 4, 2019

After 3-4 years be like

One day match between Ind Vs Kailasha Kailasha won the match by ,10 runs and the captain of the winning team @ashwinravi99 received the trophy 😍😍😂 — mukeshraj (@mukeshraj94) December 4, 2019

Me approving my woan visa in my woan country is Me not immigration, it is I-me-gration. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) December 4, 2019

Any benefits for people investing in the country?😂 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 4, 2019

Visa is the anagram of Siva ! — Beane & Brand (@noise_segar) December 4, 2019

Nitthi’s reply : Visa is a form of the word siva.. And the siva is me.. So, u dint need me to see me !!

Visa is physics,siva is truth.. U dont see physics to attain the truth..

I pan to operate out of this country for 200 years and do what im doing for the universe — Krishna Kumar (@KKadyar) December 4, 2019

Is there a plan to become Captain of #Kailaasa #Cricket Team 🤪 😄 — வாழ்க வளமுடன் (@ilangoadmin) December 4, 2019

