Saturday, December 28, 2019

R Ashwin has a cheeky ‘doosra’ query for fugitive Nithyananda

Nithyananda's website claims that “Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.”

December 4, 2019
Ravichandran Ashwin came up with an interesting query which social media deemed as the typical Indian question. (File)

Nithyananda, the self-styled godman who is on the run, has reportedly founded a new “nation” and named it ‘Kailaasa’. And cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin had query about it that had people in splits.

While the location of the ‘nation’ is allegedly near Ecuador, a website describes it as the greatest Hindu nation on earth without any borders. Kailaasa also has its own flag and emblem. The website also claims that “Kailaasa is created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.” The new nation also offers universal free healthcare, free education, and free food.

The reports about the ‘nation’prompted the Indian spinner to come up with an interesting query.

“What is the procedure to get visa? Or is it on arrival? #Kailaasa” Ashwin tweeted Wednesday.

Meanwhile, here are some funny responses to Ashwin’s tweet-

