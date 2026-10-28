Nishant Sindhu hits ton but Haryana follow on against Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

NISHANT Sindhu tried his best to delay the inevitable but his hundred couldn’t prevent Haryana following on after Musheer Khan’s six-wicket haul on the third day of the Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai.

Mumbai bowled out the visitors for 270 at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, taking a first-innings lead of 160, and asked them to pad up again. At stumps, Haryana were 73 for 2 as Mumbai seek full points from their home fixture.

However, Haryana would be pleased to see the 22-year-old Sindhu providing an ample glimpse of his substantial talent. He was in need of a bigger score, especially after murmurs of him being unimpressive for India A in the last few series.