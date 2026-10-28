Nishant Sindhu hits ton but Haryana follow on against Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

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NISHANT Sindhu tried his best to delay the inevitable but his hundred couldn’t prevent Haryana following on after Musheer Khan’s six-wicket haul on the third day of the Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai.
Mumbai bowled out the visitors for 270 at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, taking a first-innings lead of 160, and asked them to pad up again. At stumps, Haryana were 73 for 2 as Mumbai seek full points from their home fixture.
However, Haryana would be pleased to see the 22-year-old Sindhu providing an ample glimpse of his substantial talent. He was in need of a bigger score, especially after murmurs of him being unimpressive for India A in the last few series.
His unbeaten 105 would have brought relief, especially after he had got out for 92 in their last game against Chandigarh. The youngster put his head down on Wednesday and chose his shots wisely, never looking in a hurry despite losing partners regularly. The left-hander brought up his seventh first-class hundred with a boundary through mid-wicket.
Sindhu is a player the selectors have been keeping an eye on for sometime now. Asked how he controlled his nerves in a tough situation, he responded, “The need was to bat long, the wicket was not completely flat. It will deteriorate further, so I will have to bat with more focus tomorrow.”
He had to tone down his normally attacking game, and said the advice from the likes of MS Dhoni has served him well.
“When you are young, you tend to think that this is my game and I will play this way. But I have learnt to play according to the situation,” he said, referring to his experience in the IPL. His knock against Mumbi came off 251 balls with eight fours and a six.
Haryana trail by 87 runs going into the final day with Sindhu batting on 22 and Yashvardhan Dalal on 13, with the hosts eyeing an outright victory.
Earlier in the day, Sindhu and Dheeru Singh added 94 runs for the third wicket. Mumbai looked desperate for a breakthrough and got one when left-arm spinner Musheer Khan bowled Dheeru with the help of some turn off the pitch. His innings of 45 runs came off 100 balls but his dismissal opened the door for Mumbai. Musheer tasted more success with wickets of Yashvardhan Dalal and Parth Vats as well as No. 10 Aman Kumar to finish with figures of 6/85.
It’s been a dream outing for Musheer as he had struck a hundred in the first innings. Tanush Kotian chipped in with three wickets.
Brief scores: Mumbai 430 vs Haryana 270 (Nishant Sindhu 105 not out, Dheru Singh 45; Musheer Khan 6/85, Tanush Kotian 3/70) & 73/2.