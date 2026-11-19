Henry Nicholls walked out in the first over of the Test. Eighty-two overs later he was still there, and New Zealand were 243 for 5. Glenn Phillips had come in at 70 for 5. Between them they added 173.

Nicholls scored 113 from 221 balls. Phillips scored 94 from 182. Their strike rates at the close were 51.13 and 51.65. The innings looked nothing alike. What differed was when each man scored.

It was also an innings about a seat. Kane Williamson held the No. 3 spot at home for 13 years and retired in June, and Nicholls, who turned 35 on Sunday, had batted at four or five in all 49 of his home Test innings before this one. Against India he had made no fifty in six Tests, with a best of 44. This was his 12th Test hundred.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Tom Latham went to the third ball of the match, and by the 29th over four more wickets had gone, with Nicholls watching them from the other end on a pitch carrying 15mm of grass. Akash Deep came wide of the crease, angling the ball in and seaming it away, and Nicholls let nearly all of it go. He carefully looked out for Jasprit Bumrah’s inswingers, letting the away-angles slant past him. Between the tenth and twentieth overs he scored six runs from 31 balls. He was beaten on a few occasions: an under-edge didn’t carry to the keeper, and India chose not to review an lbw that was going over the top. But the bat stayed close to the pad and the head stayed still, and he had 39 from 76 balls when the fifth wicket fell.

New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls, left, bats in front of India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant during the first day of the first cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. (Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP) New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls, left, bats in front of India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant during the first day of the first cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. (Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP)

His fifty took 100 balls. The second took 88 more, as he continued to remain compact and secure in defense. The hundred was a single off Prasidh Krishna, an inside edge onto the pad that rolled to backward square leg. He ran it screaming “yeah”. Phillips gave him a bear hug. His wife held up two thumbs in the stands.

***

Phillips had made his first Test hundred only this year. He debuted in Sydney in January 2020, and until The Oval his highest score was 87. At The Oval he made 100 from 135 balls. He is better known for his white-ball hitting, and he bowls off-spin as well, with 33 Test wickets.

Phillips began with a four, driven off Bumrah on the rise through the gap at cover. He survived a close lbw shout and a review India lost. He drove Krishna and Washington Sundar through cover, cut Akash Deep and turned twos into threes. He passed 1,000 Test runs on the way, with a four off Krishna in the 50th over. His fifty, a back cut off Bumrah, took 73 balls, and he edged the very next one wide of second slip, where a third slip would have stood. He was not secure, but he got to fifty at a strike rate of 70.

Story continues below this ad

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips bats against India during the first day of the first cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. (Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP) New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips bats against India during the first day of the first cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. (Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP)

Then he stopped. The next 43 runs took him 109 balls. Krishna came round the wicket with a short-ball plan, Kamboj bounced him, Sundar bowled flat, and Phillips swayed, ducked and left. In one Krishna over he turned his back on the ball altogether. That over was a maiden. Across the last 12 overs of the day Phillips scored 16 from 39 balls and Nicholls 13 from 33. India’s only chance came when Nicholls, past his hundred, got a top edge off a mistimed pull. Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant both went for it, both paused, and Padikkal got only his fingertips to it.

It was a slowing down that looked deliberate. For most of the day one man was ice and the other fire. As the new ball neared, both were ice. There was a new ball to get through, and it arrived at 80 overs. Bumrah took it with three slips and a gully, and the last ball he bowled to Nicholls was an inswinging yorker aimed at the toe. Nicholls got the bat down on top of his boot in time. Off the last ball of the day Phillips, six short of a second Test hundred, tucked to mid-on, looked, and said yes.