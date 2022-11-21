Nicholas Pooran relinquishes the captaincy of West Indies white ball team

Nicholas Pooran relinquishes the captaincy of the West Indies white-ball side. The 27-year-old led the side in 17 ODIs and 23 T20Is.

Nicholas Pooran said: “I have given the captaincy a great deal of thought since the enormous disappointment of the T20 World Cup. I took on the role with great pride and dedication and have given it absolutely everything over the past year.”

The team under the leadership of Pooran were eliminated in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia without qualifying for the super 12 stages.

The team was filled with T20 stars and was expected to easily get out of the qualifications group. However, lost to both Scotland and Ireland comprehensively.

“The T20 World Cup is something that must not define us and I will readily get involved in the upcoming reviews. And whilst it will be several months until we reconvene as a squad, I want to give CWI plenty of time to prepare for the matches against South Africa in March and beyond,” he added.

"I remain fully committed to West Indies cricket." – @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/n0OvM1v7yw — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 21, 2022

Nicholas Pooran was given over the white ball captaincy in April on a permanent basis after Kieron Pollard hung his boots.

The wicketkeeper batter further said “I am very thankful to CWI for the opportunity and faith shown in me and for the support that I have received by our devoted fans since taking the role, and to my teammates who have worked so hard as well. I know we have it in us to carry West Indies cricket forward and be proud.”

“On behalf of CWI I want to thank Nicholas for his time leading our white ball teams. Having spoken with him I know he remains fully committed to West Indies cricket and I am convinced he has a big role to play in our future.” said CWI Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams