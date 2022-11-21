scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Nicholas Pooran relinquishes the captaincy of West Indies white ball team

The 27-year-old led the side in 17 ODIs and 23 T20Is. The team were eliminated without qualifying for the super 12 stages recently in the concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.

Nicholas Pooran relinquishes the captaincy of the West Indies side. He led the side in 17 ODIs and 23 T20Is.(WI Cricket Board)

Nicholas Pooran relinquishes the captaincy of the West Indies white-ball side. The 27-year-old led the side in 17 ODIs and 23 T20Is.

Nicholas Pooran said: “I have given the captaincy a great deal of thought since the enormous disappointment of the T20 World Cup. I took on the role with great pride and dedication and have given it absolutely everything over the past year.”

The team under the leadership of Pooran were eliminated in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia without qualifying for the super 12 stages.

The team was filled with T20 stars and was expected to easily get out of the qualifications group. However, lost to both Scotland and Ireland comprehensively.

“The T20 World Cup is something that must not define us and I will readily get involved in the upcoming reviews. And whilst it will be several months until we reconvene as a squad, I want to give CWI plenty of time to prepare for the matches against South Africa in March and beyond,” he added.

Nicholas Pooran was given over the white ball captaincy in April on a permanent basis after Kieron Pollard hung his boots.

The wicketkeeper batter further said “I am very thankful to CWI for the opportunity and faith shown in me and for the support that I have received by our devoted fans since taking the role, and to my teammates who have worked so hard as well. I know we have it in us to carry West Indies cricket forward and be proud.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...Premium
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale

“On behalf of CWI I want to thank Nicholas for his time leading our white ball teams. Having spoken with him I know he remains fully committed to West Indies cricket and I am convinced he has a big role to play in our future.” said CWI Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 11:18:42 pm
Next Story

Jack Grealish dedicates WC goal celebration to young fan suffering from cerebral palsy

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 21: Latest News