The flick over square leg: How Nicholas Pooran did a Yuvraj Singh at Cuttack

Nicholas Pooran is a class act and the southpaw proved his mettle in the third and final T20I between India and West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

On a belter of a pitch, Pooran played a breathtaking knock which was a combination of aggression and temperament before finally falling for 89 with 10 fours and 3 sixes.

But what stood out was his six off Shardul Thakur over deep square leg in the 47th over.

It was a fuller ball on the pads but Pooran stayed behind the line of the ball and heaved it behind square for a sixer.

Reflecting on his knock and his side’ efforts Pooran said, “I tried to build a partnership with Polly and then towards the end, I tried to play my shots. I will take this score any day. Think we have a fair chance, it’s a good wicket and the boundaries are long. Early wickets will be the key.”

Nicholas Pooran In ODI’s In 2019:

Inngs 17

Runs 728

Avg 52.00

Best 118

SR 110.13

Meanwhile, the pitch at Barabati Stadium appears batting friendly, but spin could have a say later as the game progresses. Dew is a prominent factor at this venue and the team batting second usually gains an advantage.

Teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

