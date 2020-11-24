‘Nice try, Daddy’: Irfan Pathan practices with 3-year old son for Lanka Premier League

Irfan Pathan with his son Imran (Source: Instagram)

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan has a special coach quarantined with him as he prepares for the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Irfan’s three-year old son reacted ‘Nice try, daddy’ at one of his father’s shot after he bowled for him in their room at Ambalantota, Sri Lanka.

Irfan, who will be featuring in the LPL after signing a contract with the Kandy Tuskers franchise, practiced in his Shangri-La’s Hambantota Golf Resort room with his son Imran, who can be seen swinging a ball in his father’s direction which was lightly delivered back.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Irfan will be joining a team that includes Wahab Riaz, Kusal Perera, Chris Gayle among others.

Pathan’s last outing was in a charity match for the India Legends team. He was also on the commentary panel for the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE.

LPL is scheduled to be played from November 27 to December 17, 2020, at two venues — Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Meanwhile, India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd