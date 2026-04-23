Why should your activities not be stopped due to non-compliance, NGT asks six cricket stadiums

General view of the ground during Match 32 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India, on April 22, 2026. (CREIMAS)
Amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to six cricket stadiums and respective associations seeking an explanation as to why their activities should not be stopped for non-compliance of its directions on sustainable use of water to maintain cricket grounds.
The NGT principal bench comprised of chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad passed the order on April 16, while hearing an ongoing execution application on compliance of its 2021 order. The Tribunal had directed cricket associations to regulate groundwater extraction and ensure effective rainwater harvesting for maintenance of cricket grounds.
The six stadiums in question are Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, Dr DY Patil stadium, Navi Mumbai, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad and Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
“In such a background, the submission of counsel for the applicant is that all the activities in these six stadiums should be completely stopped and they should not be allowed to carry out any sports activity therein,” the NGT noted in its order. It thus directed, “Hence a notice is issued to the following six stadiums to explain as to why all their activities should not be stopped on the ground of non-compliance of the Tribunal’s order and not submitting the requisite information.”
The Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) had on April 15 submitted a compilation of the responses on information related to monthly and yearly quantum of water used for irrigating grounds, proportion of treated water, and fresh water received. Five stadiums and associations – Saurashtra Cricket Association, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, Green Park Stadium, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association and Maharashtra Cricket Association had submitted their response.
The Saurashtra Cricket Association, for instance, submitted to the CGWA that since installation of a sewage treatment plant (STP) was not feasible, it was using treated 1 lakh litres/day of treated water supplied by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation. The Maharashtra Cricket Association has implemented a rainwater harvesting project at Gahunje stadium, Pune, and are also in the process of constructing a STP for circular use of water.
An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change.
Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics. ... Read More