Why should your activities not be stopped due to non-compliance, NGT asks six cricket stadiums

General view of the ground during Match 32 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India, on April 22, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to six cricket stadiums and respective associations seeking an explanation as to why their activities should not be stopped for non-compliance of its directions on sustainable use of water to maintain cricket grounds.

The NGT principal bench comprised of chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad passed the order on April 16, while hearing an ongoing execution application on compliance of its 2021 order. The Tribunal had directed cricket associations to regulate groundwater extraction and ensure effective rainwater harvesting for maintenance of cricket grounds.