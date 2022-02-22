New Zealand’s Brooke Halliday ruled out of last ODI against India women due to close contact with Covid-19 case

February 22, 2022 11:19:35 am
New Zealand all-rounder Brooke Halliday was on Tuesday ruled out of the fifth and final women’s ODI against India after being forced into quarantine due to her partner testing positive for Covid-19.
The 26-year-old returned a negative result for the virus on Monday. She will be tested again on day five of her isolation.
“Halliday dined outside with her partner, who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, and was therefore required to isolate in her hotel room for seven days,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.
“Halliday returned a negative Covid-19 test yesterday. She will be tested again on day five of her isolation and if she returns a second negative test, can finish her isolation period and re-join the team on Friday.”
Halliday missed the fourth ODI on Tuesday and will also remain unavailable for selection for the fifth and final match on Thursday.
“This is obviously a frustrating time for Brooke. But she’s remaining upbeat, and as a team we’re supporting her and checking in on her by phone etc,” New Zealand head coach Bob Carter said.
“Of course, we’re looking forward to her re-joining the team once she’s met the appropriate protocols,” he added.
New Zealand have already clinched the series by winning the third ODI.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-