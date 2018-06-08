New Zealand Women score 490 runs in ODI, thrash record for highest ever score

Skipper Suzie Bates was the star performer with 151 in just 94 balls. (Source: Twitter White Ferns) Skipper Suzie Bates was the star performer with 151 in just 94 balls. (Source: Twitter White Ferns)

New Zealand women created history after smashing a world record total of 490/4 against Ireland in the first ODI in Dublin on Friday. Their total is the highest score in men’s or women’s one-day internationals. Skipper Suzie Bates was the star performer scoring 151 runs in just 94 balls while Maddy Green complemented her with an equally entertaining 121 of 77 deliveries. Amelia Kerr’s cameo of 81 in 45 towards the end ensured that the White Ferns eclipse their previous best of 455/5 against Pakistan in 1997. Incidentally, this is only the third instance when a 400-plus score has been made in women’s ODIs.

Earlier, in the day New Zealand Women won the toss and opted to bat first. Opener Jess Watkin (62 from 59) along with Bates set the platform with a blistering opening stand of 172. While Watkin departed in the 19th over, Bates continued to pile on the misery until the 30th over when she was finally dismissed by Cara Murray for 151. Her spectacular knock featured 24 boundaries and 2 sixes.

However, Maddy Green and 17-year-old Amelia Kerr continued thereafter, plundering the Irish attack and milking boundaries at will. Green brought up her century in the 41st over and was dismissed soon after. But it was Kerr and wicketkeeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout who kept scoring at more than 10 runs per over. While at one point it seemed that the Ferns were poised to surpass the 500 run-mark they ultimately fell short by just 10 runs. For Ireland, leg-spinner Cara Murray was the most expensive bowler as he picked up two wickets but conceded 119 runs in 10 overs.

