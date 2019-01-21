New Zealand women cricketers earn 91% lesser than commentators in Super Smash competition

With sportswomen world over pushing for pay parity, a startling revelation has been made in New Zealand cricket where reportedly a pay difference of 91% exists between a cricketer and a commentator. Former New Zealand cricketer Peter McGlashan made the claim on his Twitter account to highlight the wage difference in domestic cricket.

Advertising

The Super Smash doubleheader at the Eden Park Outer Oval witnessed Auckland Aces take on Otago Volts followed by the women’s final between the Wellington Blaze and the Canterbury Magicians. McGlashan commentated in both the games before revealing that he was paid more than any of the women players.

In his tweet, McGlashan revealed that seamer Mitchell McClenaghan earned $575 for his commentating job while White Ferns and Wellington player Sophie Devine received just $55.

After the game, he pointed out the big difference in earning between male and female cricketers, saying, “The men’s winning team in the same competition in a couple of weeks’ time will earn $80,000… and yet Liz’s team walk home tonight with a medal and a trophy.”

So it turns out I gave @Mitch_Savage a pay rise,he only got $575 4 his game yesterday,no meal allowance prob because it was home game. My bad 🤗Also @sophdevine77 may hv got $55 as it was an away game, $45 is home games 4 @Wgtn_Blaze I think so only $525 diff or 91% pay gap 💰 — Peter McGlashan (@PeterMcGlashan) 20 January 2019

“Yes they got to play on TV and their families get to watch them on TV but you can only promote this equality Super Smash doubleheader, giving the women and the men equal opportunity if you actually follow it through,” he added.

As per his tweets, McClenaghan earned $575 for the game without a meal allowance owing to a home game. Devine, on the other hand, earned $55 on account of it being an away game with home games earning $45. Thus, there is a difference of $520 between what a commentator earned and what a player earned.

Advertising

The majority of the crowd who came to watch the men’s game, won by Auckland in a close encounter that came down to the final ball, remained to watch the women’s game. There, Wellington won the final by four wickets in a thriller that also went to the final ball.