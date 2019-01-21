Toggle Menu
New Zealand women cricketers earn 91% lesser than commentators in Super Smash competitionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/new-zealand-women-cricketers-pay-gap-5548609/

New Zealand women cricketers earn 91% lesser than commentators in Super Smash competition

In a tweet, Peter McGlashan revealed that Mitchell McClenaghan earned $575 for his commentating job while White Ferns and Wellington player Sophie Devine received just $55.

ICC Women's World Cup, New Zealand vs Pakistan, NZ vs PAK, Sophie Devine, Sana Mir
Sophie Devine in action for New Zealand against Pakistan. (Source: Twitter File photo)

With sportswomen world over pushing for pay parity, a startling revelation has been made in New Zealand cricket where reportedly a pay difference of 91% exists between a cricketer and a commentator. Former New Zealand cricketer Peter McGlashan made the claim on his Twitter account to highlight the wage difference in domestic cricket.

The Super Smash doubleheader at the Eden Park Outer Oval witnessed Auckland Aces take on Otago Volts followed by the women’s final between the Wellington Blaze and the Canterbury Magicians. McGlashan commentated in both the games before revealing that he was paid more than any of the women players.

In his tweet, McGlashan revealed that seamer Mitchell McClenaghan earned $575 for his commentating job while White Ferns and Wellington player Sophie Devine received just $55.

After the game, he pointed out the big difference in earning between male and female cricketers, saying, “The men’s winning team in the same competition in a couple of weeks’ time will earn $80,000… and yet Liz’s team walk home tonight with a medal and a trophy.”

“Yes they got to play on TV and their families get to watch them on TV but you can only promote this equality Super Smash doubleheader, giving the women and the men equal opportunity if you actually follow it through,” he added.

As per his tweets, McClenaghan earned $575 for the game without a meal allowance owing to a home game. Devine, on the other hand, earned $55 on account of it being an away game with home games earning $45. Thus, there is a difference of $520 between what a commentator earned and what a player earned.

Advertising

The majority of the crowd who came to watch the men’s game, won by Auckland in a close encounter that came down to the final ball, remained to watch the women’s game. There, Wellington won the final by four wickets in a thriller that also went to the final ball.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs New Zealand: Should not get too caught up with 'sensational' Virat Kohli, says Ross Taylor
2 Prithvi Shaw injury update: 19-year-old says will be fit before IPL 2019
3 India vs New Zealand T20Is, ODIs: Full schedule, squad, fixtures, venues, timings, broadcast details