WATCH: New Zealand batter dismissed in one of the most bizarre fashions

New Zealand woman cricketer Katie Perkins had to return back to the pavilion after she was dismissed in one of the most bizarre fashions during the the Governor General's XI match in Sydney.

Heather Graham takes a catch as non-striker Katey Martin looks on. (Screengrab) 

New Zealand woman cricketer Katie Perkins had to return back to the pavilion after she was dismissed in one of the most bizarre fashions during the the Governor General’s XI match in Sydney. Despite striking the ball cleanly and way beyond the reach of the bowler, she was out caught by the bowler.

The incident took place during the 45th over, when Perkins struck the ball straight towards Katey Martin standing at the non-striker’s end. The ball went and hit Martin’s bat and ballooned up in the air and Australian seamer Heather Graham took an easy catch.

Everyone inside the circle was astonished by the dismissal and players in the pitch could not help but laugh at the lucky break. The video of the incident was shared on the offical Twitter handle of the Australian women’s cricket team and it read, “Oh WOW! Katey Martin helps Heather Graham pick up one of the most bizarre dismissals you’ll ever see in the Governor General’s XI match!”

The commentators also couldn’t believe what they just witnessed. “Oh my goodness. That is out! Have you ever seen something like this before?”

The lucky breakthrough, however, didn’t impact on the result as Kiwis secured a comprehensive 166-run victory over the hosts. Batting first, New Zealand posted 323/7 in their respective 50 overs and they bundled out Australia for 157.

