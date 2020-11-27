New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch the 1st match

New Zealand vs West Indies: Both teams have one eye on next year's T20 World Cup as internationals resume in New Zealand. (File)

New Zealand vs West Indies (NZ vs WI) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A sense of normality returns to cricket on Friday when New Zealand takes on West Indies in their Twenty20 series opener with no restrictions on the crowd size in Auckland, but the Covid-19 pandemic continues to cast a long shadow over the tour. With a light shower in Auckland, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee won the toss and chose to bat first. The Kieron Pollard-led side are hopeful of pulling off an exciting opening to the season,

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (WK), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (Captain), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway

West Indies: Brandon King, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (Captain), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

Match details:

When and what time will New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I begin?

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I will begin at 11:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

Where will New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I take place?

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be held at Eden Park in Auckland.

Which channel will telecast New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I on TV in India?

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I will not have a live telecast on TV in India.

How to watch the live streaming of New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I?

The match can be live-streamed on Amazon Prime and Fancode App.

