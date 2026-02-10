New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: UAE win Toss to bat vs NZ in Chennai; Playing XI updates

New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: The Kiwis nearly received the early wave of the T20 World Cup with Afghanistan handing them an almighty scare in their Group D opener. Having braved the tides on a sultry Chennai afternoon, Mitchell Santner’s men will aim to do the double at the pristine MA Chidambaram Stadium.

New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard

Chepauk has favoured the Kiwis despite their recent shortcomings and a hammering by India last month. New Zealand have been one of the better sides against spin across formats in the last 20 months and that was evidently clear in their neat takedown of Rashid Khan’s men a couple of days ago.

It will certainly ring in the minds of Muhammad Waseem and his boys as the United Arab Emirates enter the tournament facing a few controversies within their group. On the eve of the match, the UAE sent back batter Mohammed Zohaib home due to disciplinary reasons and it will be interesting to see how they shape up for this afternoon fixture.

Live Updates Feb 10, 2026 02:39 PM IST NZ vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs United Arab Emirates XI: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan. New Zealand XI: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy Feb 10, 2026 02:32 PM IST NZ vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: TOSS TOSS: UAE win the toss, opt to bat first Muhammad Waseem: We are going to bat first because the pitch is looking good, it will be the same for both the innings. Hopefully we put up a total on the board. We also want to show the world how we play T20. It is a tough group but we are ready for that challenge. We have come here with a different mindset and plan, we will take it one game at a time. The confidence is good, different venue and different tournament, I will try and lead from the front. Mitchell Santner: It looks like a good wicket, we were thinking of batting as well. Same team, similar make up as the other day. That was the first time I saw some grass on a wicket in Chennai. I guess these days you have to watch a lot of vidoes, lot of franchise cricket, yesterday was all about that. They are a good team as we know, they rely on a few players but the squad is really good and can make it tricky for us. Feb 10, 2026 02:30 PM IST NZ vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss coming up TOSS coming up from Chennai Mitchell Santner and Muhammed Waseem will be out in the middle now for the coin flip. Interestingly, Chennai has yielded the least spin among all venues so far this World Cup. Feb 10, 2026 02:12 PM IST NZ vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: One step closer to the Super 8s New Zealand may not have been the favourites in this group but Mitchell Santner's men can breathe easier with a win today. Four points could mean amp up the pressure on Afghanistan to get it right against South Africa to spice up the contest in Group D with the Super 8 places at stake. Feb 10, 2026 01:55 PM IST NZ vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: No whistles in Chennai? During Sunday’s T20 World Cup clash between New Zealand and Afghanistan, Chennai police enforced a strict "no-whistle" policy. Fans arriving at the stadium were surprised to find that whistles—a staple of local cricket culture—were being confiscated at the gates alongside standard prohibited items like keys, coins, and sharp objects. READ MORE Feb 10, 2026 01:39 PM IST NZ vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs NZ predicted XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy. UAE predicted XI: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Mayank Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah Feb 10, 2026 01:30 PM IST NZ vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: No India-Pak divide here The UAE team is a fine coalesce of Indian and Pakistan-born cricketers. The head coach, Lalchand Rajput, is an Indian Test cricketer while his assistant Yasif Arafat has played for Pakistan. Amidst all the controversy surrounding the clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo, UAE captain Muhammed Waseem reiterated that his camp continues to embrace a peaceful environment. READ MORE Feb 10, 2026 01:19 PM IST NZ vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: The new Kiwi Baz-baller There's a likeness to Tim Seifert and Brendon McCullum's attacking instincts. Like the Kiwi legend from whom he takes insipiration, Seifert's body language at the crease embodies much of McCullum's attacking nous. The Olympics or the World Cup? It’s a question that Seifert had asked himself a thousand times. In college, his numbers glowed in both hockey and cricket. He racked up goals with as much ease as he ferried the leather ball into the distant corners of a cricket ground. After several rounds of deliberations, he chose cricket, the decision influenced as much by his father Marty as by his sporting idol McCullum. READ MORE from Sandip G Feb 10, 2026 01:07 PM IST NZ vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Chepauk fill up another neutral game? A 17,000-plus strong crowd had swelled up for the New Zealand-Afghanistan clash at Chepauk. The restructured square was a sight to behold and so was the support for an excitable meeting between two strong teams outside India. Will it be more of the same this evening? Remember, Chepaul could like host an India-Australia clash later on it the tournament during the Super 8s. Feb 10, 2026 01:02 PM IST NZ vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Match squads New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway. United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Mayank Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Farooq Feb 10, 2026 12:59 PM IST NZ vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome It's a cloudy February afternoon in Chennai and the Kiwis will be hoping to take a step further out from the Group of Death. Having brushed past the Afghan challenge, New Zealand have made amends from the 2024 edition already. A second win will be put them in good stead to nail down one qualification spot before the big clash against South Africa later on.