New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Cricket Score, NZ vs SL Live Score Online: Kiwis lose Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, NZ vs SL Live Cricket Score: New Zealand will have a chance to register win in all the three formats over Sri Lanka as the two teams play the one-off T20I. The Kiwis have been brilliant with the bat but have struggled in bowling department in the ODIs. But despite some close shaves, they managed to pick up a cleansweep win over the visitors.
Sri Lanka will hope to get the win and get something out of the tour. After losing the Test series 1-0, followed by a 3-0 whitewash in the ODIs, they will be eager to return to winning ways, at least in some format. Catch Live score and updates of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20I.
GONE!
WICKET! Tim Seifert has flicked a slower delivery from Kasun Rajitha on to Lankesh Sandakan at short cover. Leading edge of the bat and that was catching practice in the middle. Kiwis have lost two wickets in two overs. NZ 11/2
SIX!
BIGGGIE! Martin Guptill starts off the party in his unique fashion. Completely mistimed the shot, got the leading edge, but using the pace on the ball, it travelled across the boundary ropes for the first maximum. NZ 9/1 after 1st over.
Kasun Rajitha on the other end.
GONE!
WICKET! Lasith Malinga does what he does best - he got a wicket in his first over. Pitched it fuller, just a tad bit slower but Martin Guptill had already comitted to a hook. Completely mistimed it, got the leading edge and the ball flew miles into the air, only to be taken by Kusal Mendis. NZ 2/1
HERE WE GO!
Colin Munro and Martin Guptill out to open the innings for New Zealand. Lasith Malinga has the new ball for Sri Lanka. HERE WE GO!
Pitch Report
"The pitch is very hard and there's just a bit of green tinge, that should help the bowlers get some extra pace and bounce. It will be full of runs, but there's something in it for the bowlers. An excellent pitch overall."
New Zealand (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Doug Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
TOSS!
Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl!
Hello and welcome to live blog on the final game of Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand. So far, the visitors have not picked up a single win in the tour. But skipper Suranga Lakmal will hope to end the tour on a winning note and a T20I win will boost the side's stature ahead of the T20 World Cup next year. The Kiwis though are at No. 2 positon in ICC Rankings and with a strong batting line-up, will be a hard side to beat in the format.
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Southee (c), Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Seth Rance, Scott Kuggeleijn
- Lesley Murdoch
Teams:
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga(c)
New Zealand (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Doug Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
Hello and welcome to live blog on the final game of Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand. So far, the visitors have not picked up a single win in the tour. But skipper Suranga Lakmal will hope to end the tour on a winning note and a T20I win will boost the side's stature ahead of the T20 World Cup next year. The Kiwis though are at No. 2 positon in ICC Rankings and with a strong batting line-up, will be a hard side to beat in the format.