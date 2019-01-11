New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Cricket Score, NZ vs SL Live Score Online: Kiwis lose Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, NZ vs SL Live Cricket Score: New Zealand will have a chance to register win in all the three formats over Sri Lanka as the two teams play the one-off T20I. The Kiwis have been brilliant with the bat but have struggled in bowling department in the ODIs. But despite some close shaves, they managed to pick up a cleansweep win over the visitors.

Sri Lanka will hope to get the win and get something out of the tour. After losing the Test series 1-0, followed by a 3-0 whitewash in the ODIs, they will be eager to return to winning ways, at least in some format. Catch Live score and updates of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20I.