Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand to take on Sri Lanka in Sydney

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: New Zealand and Sri Lanka will battle for two points.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 29, 2022 12:08:18 pm
NZ vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, Super 12 Group 1 Match: New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in Sydney.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: After two washed out games in Melbourne on Friday, the weather forecast for New Zealand and Sri Lanka is looking good. Group 1 has had various encounters marred by rain, and two points will go a long way towards sealing a berth in the semis for these two sides.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be looking to add two points, which will help them become a clear leader in the group and improve their chances for the semifinals.

NZ vs SL Live: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka to be played in Sydney. Rain has played a spoilsport in a lot of games in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and one will hope that it will stay away from today's match.

Jos Buttler and Aaron Finch have a chat with the umpires as rain delays the England-Australia Super 12 match at the MCG. (Photo: T20 World Cup/Twitter)

A washed-out day at the 2022 T20 World Cup has left Ireland in third spot in Group 1 after they shared points with Afghanistan from their abandoned Super 12 match. The Irish are just behind New Zealand and England on net run rate while both of Afghanistan’s points have come via washouts.

With the subsequent England-Australia match also abandoned without a ball being bowled, four teams (Australia, England, Ireland and New Zealand) are currently level on three points, though the Kiwis have a game in hand as do Sri Lanka (on two points). (Read More)

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 11:27:38 am
