New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand to take on Sri Lanka in Sydney

Jos Buttler and Aaron Finch have a chat with the umpires as rain delays the England-Australia Super 12 match at the MCG. (Photo: T20 World Cup/Twitter)

A washed-out day at the 2022 T20 World Cup has left Ireland in third spot in Group 1 after they shared points with Afghanistan from their abandoned Super 12 match. The Irish are just behind New Zealand and England on net run rate while both of Afghanistan’s points have come via washouts.

With the subsequent England-Australia match also abandoned without a ball being bowled, four teams (Australia, England, Ireland and New Zealand) are currently level on three points, though the Kiwis have a game in hand as do Sri Lanka (on two points). (Read More)