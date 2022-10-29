New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand to take on Sri Lanka in Sydney

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: After two washed out games in Melbourne on Friday, the weather forecast for New Zealand and Sri Lanka is looking good. Group 1 has had various encounters marred by rain, and two points will go a long way towards sealing a berth in the semis for these two sides.
New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be looking to add two points, which will help them become a clear leader in the group and improve their chances for the semifinals.
Follow NZ vs SL Live Score and Updates below
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka to be played in Sydney. Rain has played a spoilsport in a lot of games in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and one will hope that it will stay away from today's match.