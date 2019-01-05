New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, NZ vs SL Live Score Online: New Zealand lose Guptill, Kane

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, NZ vs SL Live Cricket Score: New Zealand have got off to a fantastic start in the ODIs after they won the first match against Sri Lanka by 45 runs. The batting line-up of the Kiwis has fired brilliantly and the addition of Jimmy Neesham has given them much depth in both the departments.

Sri Lanka are struggling at the moment and moving on with no direction. The batting line-up managed to make most of the small ground and took the match close. But there was no one to stick around for long and eventually it was an easy win for the Kiwis. Catch Live score and updates of NZ vs SL 2nd ODI.