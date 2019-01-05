New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, NZ vs SL Live Score Online: New Zealand lose Guptill, Kane

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, NZ vs SL Live Score Online: New Zealand lose Guptill, Kanehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/new-zealand-vs-sri-lanka-2nd-odi-live-cricket-score-nz-vs-sl-live-streaming-online-5524088/
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, NZ vs SL Live Cricket Score: New Zealand have got off to a fantastic start in the ODIs after they won the first match against Sri Lanka by 45 runs. The batting line-up of the Kiwis has fired brilliantly and the addition of Jimmy Neesham has given them much depth in both the departments.
Sri Lanka are struggling at the moment and moving on with no direction. The batting line-up managed to make most of the small ground and took the match close. But there was no one to stick around for long and eventually it was an easy win for the Kiwis. Catch Live score and updates of NZ vs SL 2nd ODI.
Fanstastic catch by Lakesh Sandakan to dismiss Kiwi captain Kane Williamson. The captain went for a six but he was caught in the deep with Sandakan, who almost crossed the boundary ropes, but maintained composure to throw the ball in the air while doing so. NZ 39/2
Guppy is GONE! Slinga Malinga gets the BIG breakthrough. Pitched it fuller and Guptill just edged it to Dickwella behind the stumps. NZ 34/1
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro out in the middle to bat. Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga starting the attack for Sri Lanka. The Kiwis have got off to fast start yet again. In 3.4 overs, NZ are 27/0
Playing on the same surface, it has been watered well and wind will have a factor. Little bit of cracking started to happen and I don't expect that to open up anytime soon. New Zealand changed their pace a lot the other day and that may continue. A good batting deck. You gotta bowl really, really well otherwise you are going to chase a very big total.
- Craig Cumming
Malinga: We would have also liked to bat first, but I don't think the wicket is going to change much. The first 15 overs are going to be crucial for us. We are playing with the same team. Looking forward to have a good game. We know the conditions and hopefully will give our best.
Kane: We gonna have a bat. Feel it's a fair surface. One change. Tim Southee comes in for Lockie Ferguson. Lockie had a big workload recently it's important for the guys to recover fully. We are playing on the same surface and we will have to assess how the conditions play initially and then take it on from there.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham,Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bat
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the second ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The home side have already bagged the Test series and a win today will help them clinch another 50-over series win at home. Sri Lanka though will be proud of their fight in the previous ODI, and will look to capitalize on that confidence factor. Can they get off the mark in New Zealand today?
Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lasith Malinga(c), Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham,Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bat
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the second ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The home side have already bagged the Test series and a win today will help them clinch another 50-over series win at home. Sri Lanka though will be proud of their fight in the previous ODI, and will look to capitalize on that confidence factor. Can they get off the mark in New Zealand today?