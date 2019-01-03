New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, NZ vs SL Live Score Online: New Zealand win toss, elect to bat first

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, NZ vs SL Live Score Online: New Zealand win toss, elect to bat firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/new-zealand-vs-sri-lanka-1st-odi-nz-sl-live-score-streaming-5520887/
NZ vs SL 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: New Zealand take on Sri Lanka in Mount Manganui in the first of a three-match ODI series on Thursday. The Kiwis had won the Test series that preceded this in emphatic fashion, despite some remarkable individual efforts from the Sri Lankan players.
As far as ODI series are concerned, New Zealand only have this one, the upcoming rubber against India and then against Bangladesh to play before the 2018 World Cup. For Sri Lanka, this is another new start as they begin life under new captain Lasith Malinga.
Pitch Report
"A bit of rain, but the sun is coming out now. 25 degrees at the moment. 69% humidity, and the temperature will be different as the dusk approaches. It'll certainly get much colder. Panama soil on this pitch - likely to bake as the pitch gets older. It might not turn a lot, so I believe the ball will carry nicely through to the 'keeper. Nice and hard wicket with something for everybody."
Sri Lanka have got a new captain in this series but that has become something that you should expect every time they prepare to go on a tour. Lasith Malinga will be hoping that he can last until after the 2019 World Cup. Judging by the way they have bounced from sensational defeat to another for a better part of the past three years, it doesn't look like they will stay long in that tournament so it is not too big an ask. They are facing a New Zealand squad who have undergone a renaissance of sorts in Test cricket and there is no reason to think that they would not be just as difficult to beat in the limited overs. This could descend into another exercise in damage control for Sri Lanka.
NZ vs SL 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: New Zealand have put a line under their Test series win over Sri Lanka and switched to World Cup mode with the first of three one-day internationals in Tauranga on Thursday.
"It's really now about looking ahead to the World Cup, being clear on the game plans we want to use," coach Gary Stead said after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in the Test series to move up to third in the rankings behind India and England. New Zealand, who are also third in the ODI rankings, face eighth-ranked Sri Lanka in the opening round of the World Cup in Cardiff in June.
- Craig Cumming
Teams:
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga(c), Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand win the toss, elect to bat first
Kane Williamson says Tim Southee and Doug Bracewell miss out. He says that conditions are good to have a bat first, Malinga says conditions are great for bowling first. Glass half full captains.
Hello and welcome!
