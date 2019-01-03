New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, NZ vs SL Live Score Online: New Zealand win toss, elect to bat first

NZ vs SL 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: New Zealand take on Sri Lanka in Mount Manganui in the first of a three-match ODI series on Thursday. The Kiwis had won the Test series that preceded this in emphatic fashion, despite some remarkable individual efforts from the Sri Lankan players.

As far as ODI series are concerned, New Zealand only have this one, the upcoming rubber against India and then against Bangladesh to play before the 2018 World Cup. For Sri Lanka, this is another new start as they begin life under new captain Lasith Malinga.