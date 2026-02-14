New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Santner’s Kiwis take on Markram’s Proteas in Ahmedabad; Toss, Playing XI updates

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: A high-flying New Zealand will hope to stay on top and confirm Super 8 qualification when they take on in-form South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Follow Here

Story continues below this ad

Both Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand and the previous edition’s finalist Aiden Markram’s South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament, having won their first two group games. The Kiwis handed Afghanistan a five-wicket loss before demolishing the United Arab Emirates with a 10-wicket win, chasing down 174 in just 15.2 overs with all 10 wickets remaining. The 175-run opening stand between Finn Allen and Tim Siefert was also the highest partnership by any team for any wicket in the T20 World Cups.

The Proteas, on the other hand, were clinical against Canada before engaging in arguably one of the greatest T20 games against Afghanistan, where the contest saw two thrilling Super Overs in which the South Africans eventually came out as winners.

NZ vs SA T20 World Cup Squads

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka.

SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF NEW ZEALAND VS SOUTH AFRICA T20 WORLD CUP MATCH:

Live Updates Feb 14, 2026 04:56 PM IST New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Squads New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie. South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka. Feb 14, 2026 04:43 PM IST New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Hello! Hello and welcome to our continued live coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 happening in India and Sri Lanka. The triple header on Saturday will conclude with two heavyweights -- New Zealand and South Africa -- taking on each other in the Group D game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner will consolidate their position at the top of the points table and will -- more or less -- confirm their Super 8 qualification as well. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action straight from Ahmedabad.