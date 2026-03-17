New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score: NZ look to bounce back after being thrashed in first T20I

New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live: New Zealand were brushed away in the first T20I. (Cricket South Africa Photo)

New Zealand (NZ) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand were blown away from Mount Maunganui by South Africa in the first T20I and a minimum requirement in this match would surely be to do better than they did in the first. The Kiwis were all out for 91, their 10th lowest T20I total, by a new-look South Africa side. Debutant Nqobani Mokoena marked the special occassion in his career with a man-of-the-match performance as he led the South African pacers’ efforts in dismantling the Kiwis.

Mokoena returned figures of 3/26 while fellow pacers Ottneil Baartman and Gerald Coetzee both took two wickets each. Captain Keshav Maharaj returned figures of 2/25. In the batting lineup, it was another debutant, wicketkeeper Connor Esterhuizen who led the way. However, South Africa would be bothered by the fact that it took them nearly 17 overs to chase down the paltry total. Esterhuizen compiled an unbeaten 45 in 48 balls.

Story continues below this ad SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES OF NZ VS SA 2ND T20I: Live Updates Mar 17, 2026 10:38 AM IST New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live: Hello and welcome! "Revenge", "vengeance", "badla" and other typically Indian cricket broadcasting keywords may not really apply on matches involving the South Africa and New Zealand but the Proteas managed to get payback of sorts for the hammering they suffered at the hands of the Kiwis in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in the first match of this series in Mount Maunganui. It was a strange match overall, with New Zealand taking nearly 17 overs to chase down 92 runs. Lets hope things are better today in Hamilton.

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