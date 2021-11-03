NZ vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021:

New Zealand vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Score: New Zealand need to win their remaining three matches to make the last four, so the Black Caps can ill afford to slip up. They will also be eyeing dominant wins to improve their net run rate which could come into play later on. Handed a defeat by Pakistan in their tournament opener, Kane Williamson and his troops made a strong comeback in their next game, producing a clinical performance to beat tournament favourites India by eight wickets, taking a giant stride towards a semifinal spot. Scotland, on the other hand, slumped to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Namibia and Afghanistan.
New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle
Scotland Squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal