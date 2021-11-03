scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
NZ vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021

New Zealand vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand take on Scotland on Wednesday in their third Super 12 match

November 3, 2021 2:01:07 pm
New Zealand vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Score: New Zealand need to win their remaining three matches to make the last four, so the Black Caps can ill afford to slip up. They will also be eyeing dominant wins to improve their net run rate which could come into play later on. Handed a defeat by Pakistan in their tournament opener, Kane Williamson and his troops made a strong comeback in their next game, producing a clinical performance to beat tournament favourites India by eight wickets, taking a giant stride towards a semifinal spot. Scotland, on the other hand, slumped to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Namibia and Afghanistan.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle

Scotland Squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal

Having already played Pakistan and India, they're expected to breeze past Scotland and Namibia while the clash against Afghanistan could be tricky. The Kiwis have a potent bowling attack and in both the games, they have showed why their bowlers are rated so highly. Defending a modest 134, they made life difficult for Pakistan batters before stifling a star-studded Indian line up. Spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner were sensational against India. In their eight overs, the duo gave just 32 runs while also securing crucial scalps of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while the pacers, led by star seamer Trent Boult, too contributed handsomely. In the batting department, Daryl Mitchell has embraced his role as an opener. Along with veteran Martin Guptill, the two make a formidable pair. After the failure in the tournament opener, the unit was not tested much against India. The biggest worry, however, remains Williamson's fitness. He is still not hundred per cent and continues to play with an elbow injury. But resting the skipper, a pillar of the New Zealand side, from either of the two games would be a risk the Kiwis may not be willing to take.

