NZ vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Retro jersey for New Zealand

New Zealand vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Score: Scotland won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand. Scotland have made a couple of changes with skipper Kyle Coetzer and Alasdair Evans coming in place of Josh Davey and Craig Wallace. New Zealand are playing with the same XI that defeated India on Sunday.
New Zealand need to win their remaining three matches to make the last four, so the Black Caps can ill afford to slip up. They will also be eyeing dominant wins to improve their net run rate which could come into play later on. Handed a defeat by Pakistan in their tournament opener, Kane Williamson and his troops made a strong comeback in their next game, producing a clinical performance to beat tournament favourites India by eight wickets, taking a giant stride towards a semifinal spot. Scotland, on the other hand, slumped to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Namibia and Afghanistan.
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.
Scotland XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal.
Guptill thumps Wheal over the covers, then a bonus of five wides and New Zealand are off and running with 13 from the first over! Sayfaan Sharif will bowl the second over.
National Anthems are done and it's time for some live action. New Zealand are donning their retro jersey. Guptill and Daryl Mitchell are at the crease. Guptill is on strike. Wheal will open the attack
Coetzer: "We are going to bowl. Setting total has been challenging. Davey is missing out due to a niggle, Evans comes in. We expected the challenges to go up, it's a bit of reality check to be honest. We are not fearing any opposition, but are mindful of the challenges. What a time to be a Scottish cricketer and a fan, these opportunities don't come easy."
Williamson: "We would have bowled as well, looks like a good surface. It's important to do the job. We are playing with the same time. For us it's about maintaining the standard. There are match-winners in every side, so we need to focus. The guys in our side can play a variety of roles, so we are sticking to the same side."
The match: New Zealand v Scotland, Match 32
Time: 14:00 local time, Wednesday 3 November 2021
Venue: Dubai International Stadium
