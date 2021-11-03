scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
NZ vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Retro jersey for New Zealand

New Zealand vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand take on Scotland on Wednesday in their third Super 12 match.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 3, 2021 3:47:53 pm
New Zealand vs Scotland live score, T20 World Cup 2021 NZ vs SCO LIVE Score

New Zealand vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Score: Scotland won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand. Scotland have made a couple of changes with skipper Kyle Coetzer and Alasdair Evans coming in place of Josh Davey and Craig Wallace. New Zealand are playing with the same XI that defeated India on Sunday.

New Zealand need to win their remaining three matches to make the last four, so the Black Caps can ill afford to slip up. They will also be eyeing dominant wins to improve their net run rate which could come into play later on. Handed a defeat by Pakistan in their tournament opener, Kane Williamson and his troops made a strong comeback in their next game, producing a clinical performance to beat tournament favourites India by eight wickets, taking a giant stride towards a semifinal spot. Scotland, on the other hand, slumped to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Namibia and Afghanistan.

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Scotland XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal.

Live Blog

NZ vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand are taking on Scotland in the 32nd Match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. 

15:38 (IST)03 Nov 2021
Expensive first over!

Guptill thumps Wheal over the covers, then a bonus of five wides and New Zealand are off and running with 13 from the first over! Sayfaan Sharif will bowl the second over.

15:34 (IST)03 Nov 2021
Time for the Anthems!

National Anthems are done and it's time for some live action. New Zealand are donning their retro jersey. Guptill and Daryl Mitchell are at the crease. Guptill is on strike. Wheal will open the attack

Image

15:08 (IST)03 Nov 2021
New Zealand (Playing XI):

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

15:07 (IST)03 Nov 2021
Scotland (Playing XI):

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

15:07 (IST)03 Nov 2021
Captains corner at the toss:

Coetzer: "We are going to bowl. Setting total has been challenging. Davey is missing out due to a niggle, Evans comes in. We expected the challenges to go up, it's a bit of reality check to be honest. We are not fearing any opposition, but are mindful of the challenges. What a time to be a Scottish cricketer and a fan, these opportunities don't come easy."

Williamson: "We would have bowled as well, looks like a good surface. It's important to do the job. We are playing with the same time. For us it's about maintaining the standard. There are match-winners in every side, so we need to focus. The guys in our side can play a variety of roles, so we are sticking to the same side."

15:03 (IST)03 Nov 2021
Toss Update:

Scotland win the toss and elect to bowl first.

15:00 (IST)03 Nov 2021
FIXTURE DETAILS:

The match: New Zealand v Scotland, Match 32
Time: 14:00 local time, Wednesday 3 November 2021
Venue: Dubai International Stadium

14:57 (IST)03 Nov 2021
New Zealand bowling coach speaks:
14:53 (IST)03 Nov 2021
Hello and Welcome!

Handed a defeat by Pakistan in their tournament opener, Kane Williamson and his troops made a strong comeback in their next game. They produced a clinical performance to beat tournament favourites India by eight wickets, taking a giant stride towards the semis. Scotland, on the other hand, entered the Super 12s stage high on confidence, having beaten all their opponents in the qualifiers but things have gone awry for the Scots as they slumped to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Namibia and Afghanistan. Who will come up trumps tonight? Stay tuned for live updates. 

Having already played Pakistan and India, they're expected to breeze past Scotland and Namibia while the clash against Afghanistan could be tricky. The Kiwis have a potent bowling attack and in both the games, they have showed why their bowlers are rated so highly. Defending a modest 134, they made life difficult for Pakistan batters before stifling a star-studded Indian line up. Spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner were sensational against India. In their eight overs, the duo gave just 32 runs while also securing crucial scalps of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while the pacers, led by star seamer Trent Boult, too contributed handsomely. In the batting department, Daryl Mitchell has embraced his role as an opener. Along with veteran Martin Guptill, the two make a formidable pair. After the failure in the tournament opener, the unit was not tested much against India. The biggest worry, however, remains Williamson's fitness. He is still not hundred per cent and continues to play with an elbow injury. But resting the skipper, a pillar of the New Zealand side, from either of the two games would be a risk the Kiwis may not be willing to take.

