NZ vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Retro jersey for New Zealand

Captains corner at the toss:

Coetzer: "We are going to bowl. Setting total has been challenging. Davey is missing out due to a niggle, Evans comes in. We expected the challenges to go up, it's a bit of reality check to be honest. We are not fearing any opposition, but are mindful of the challenges. What a time to be a Scottish cricketer and a fan, these opportunities don't come easy."

Williamson: "We would have bowled as well, looks like a good surface. It's important to do the job. We are playing with the same time. For us it's about maintaining the standard. There are match-winners in every side, so we need to focus. The guys in our side can play a variety of roles, so we are sticking to the same side."