New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Start delayed in Colombo; PAK opts to bat first vs NZ

Feb 21, 2026 06:53 PM IST

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Usman Tariq ahead of game

“I was not expecting that I would get this much hype and appreciation from all the legends and from you guys (commentators). I’m really enjoying every moment and really enjoying my performances. I’m looking forward to bringing some more energy and excitement. Honestly, six or seven years ago I was playing domestic cricket. I don’t think I would have been that much prepared the way I am today. So I don’t know what my response would have been at that time. Yes, even this action was developed from the beginning when I used to bowl with a tennis ball. If you check my action in slow motion, you’ll see the timing is still there, but I’m moving slowly. I just try to break the fractions of my bowling action. That’s how it is working for me. It has been there from the beginning, and it’s working really well for me. We have a plan and we’ll try to execute that plan. If there is something in the wicket for the spinners, it will definitely help us execute our plans. This is another game and we are really focused on winning it. It would be a good start to win the first game of this round. Yes, of course (talking about headband). Sometimes the hair comes in front of my eyes and distracts me, so that’s why I wear the headband. And since it has been appreciated so much, I just want to keep wearing it now, even with short hair."