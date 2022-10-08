NZ vs PAK Tri-Series 2nd T20I Live Updates: Upbeat Pakistan to face host New Zealand

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Scorecard, Tri-Series 2nd T20I: After beating Bangladesh in the tournament opener, Pakistan will be looking to continue their winning run against hosts New Zealand in the ongoing T20 tri-series.
Meanwhile, New Zealand has suffered a massive blow as all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was ruled out of the T20 Tri-Series due to a hand injury. Wicketkeeper-batter Dane Cleaver has been called into the New Zealand squad.
Follow live score and updates of PAK vs NZ from Christchurch below.
Pakistan have started the New Zealand tri-series campaign with a win over Bangladesh on Friday and now the Babar Azam-led team is all set to take on hosts New Zealand today at Christchurch. On the other hand, New Zealand have faced an injury blow as Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out and replaced by Dane Cleaver. Read More
Wicketkeeper-batter Dane Cleaver has been called into the New Zealand squad for the T20 Tri-Series to replace the injured Daryl Mitchell. The Kiwi team still needs some time to take a call on Mitchell’s availability for the ICC T20 World Cup, with the squad set to depart for Australia on October 15. Cleaver, who made his international debut earlier this year, will join the squad assembled in Christchurch on Saturday ahead of the team’s first Tri-Series match against Pakistan at Hagley Oval. Read More
Two weeks before the T20 World Cup, New Zealand suffered a major injury blow. World Cup New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the T20 Tri-Series in Christchurch after fracturing his hand during training on Friday. “The all-rounder sustained a blow to his right-hand while batting in the nets, with an X-Ray later revealing a fracture to his fifth metacarpal (pinkie finger),” New Zealand cricket said in a statement. New Zealand team’s physio Theo Kapakoulakis confirmed Mitchell’s hand had been placed in a cast which would need to remain on for at least two weeks. Read More
Mohammad Rizwan posted an unbeaten 78 from 50 balls to help Pakistan to a 21-run win over Bangladesh on Friday in the Twenty20 tri-series opener in New Zealand. The three teams are using the series to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting later this month. Read More