New Zealand vs Pakistan: Kyle Jamieson fined for breach of conduct in first Test

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been fined 25% of his match fee for throwing the ball towards Pakistan batsman Faheem Ashraf “in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner”, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old had breached Article 2.9 of its code of conduct on Monday, the third day of the first test. Jamieson had admitted the offence and accepted the sanction that was proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, it added.”

The incident occurred … on Monday, when Jamieson, after fielding the ball on his follow through, threw it in the direction of Faheem Ashraf at high speed when the batsman was away from the stumps but within the popping crease and not intending to take a run,” the ICC said.

It said one demerit point was added to the bowler’s disciplinary record. It was Jamieson’s first offence in a 24-month period.When a player accumulates four or more demerit points within a two-year period, they are converted into suspension points which could lead to a ban.

Pakistan were 71-3 after Tuesday’s play in Mount Maunganui, still 302 runs away from their victory target of 373. The second and final test begins in Christchurch on Jan. 3.