New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs PAK match live?

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Live Streaming: New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan in the fourth match of the tri-series on Tuesday morning in Christchurch. This will be the third encounter for the two side in this series.

Pakistan have come out on top in the previous meetings against New Zealand.

As far as the pitch is concerned, in the first three matches, it has been helpful for batters and bowlers. Teams opting to bat first in the last two matches have won the games.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series T20 Live Streaming details:

When will the T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch.

What time will the T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) start?

The T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will start at 11:30 am IST.

How to watch New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) T20I Tri-series match live on TV?

The T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) match will not be telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK)?

The T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Squads

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi,

Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khurshid Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan,

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir