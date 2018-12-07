New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd Test: New Zealand beat Pakistan 2-1 after 123-run win in UAE

New Zealand beat Pakistan in a road Test series for the first time in 49 years after crushing the home side by 123 runs in the third Test on Friday.

Set 280 to win in 79 overs on the last day, Pakistan was 55-5 by Lunch, and was all out for 156 in an extended middle session.

Fast bowler Tim Southee, playing his first Test of the series, took 3-42 while 34-year-old debutant William Somerville and fellow spinner Ajaz Patel, playing his third Test, shared six wickets.

New Zealand looked to be in charge of the Test only at the end of the fourth day. It began the fifth on 272-4, lost century-maker Kane Williamson, but slammed 81 runs in nine overs to declare on 353-7. Henry Nicholls reached his third Test century, and first away from home, and finished on 126 not out.

In the chase, Babar Azam top-scored with 51 off 114 balls before he was the ninth man to be dismissed as Pakistan’s top order succumbed to New Zealand’s brilliant bowling.

It was New Zealand’s only fifth series victory in Asia and first in 10 years, while Pakistan lost only its second Test series in the United Arab Emirates in the last decade.

New Zealand won the first Test by four runs on the same ground, and lost the second in Dubai by an innings.