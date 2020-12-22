New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Tim Seifert and Kane Williamson in action against Pakistan. (BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand vs Pakistan (NZ vs PAK) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand take on Pakistan in the 3rd T20 match on Tuesday at 11.30 am. New Zealand have already won the three-match T20 series against Pakistan and will not attempt to whitewash the series by winning the 3rd T20 scheduled for Tuesday 11.30 PM. Pakistan on the other hand will try to salvage some pride by winning the 3rd and final T20 game.

While both teams have a good combination of youth and experience in their squad, New Zealand will start as favourites. With the series already conceded, Shadab Khan’s men will fight for honour in the dead rubber fixture and try to get back to winning ways before the Test series kickstarts.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I take place?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will take place at McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand.

What time will New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I take place?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will kickstart at 11.30 am IST on Sunday, December 22.

Where can New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I be live-streamed?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I can be live streamed on Fan code app in India.

Which TV channel will broadcast New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in India?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will not be broadcast in India.

