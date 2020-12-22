New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Pakistan opt to field first  

NZ vs Pak 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Pakistan won the toss at Napier.

New Zealand vs Pakistan (NZ vs PAK) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: Looking at yet another clean sweep, New Zealand are all set to outplay Pakistan in the third and final T20I match at Napier. The Kiwis have already won the series 2-0.

Riding on their bowlers’ brilliant show in both the games, New Zealand would look to win the third one as well. In the first match, debutant Jacob Duffy and experienced Tim Southee in the second game took the team to victory. In batting, the Kiwi wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has dominated the Pakistan bowlers in both the games with twin fifties.

With Azam being ruled out of the first Test, Pakistan would desperately want to win this game and take some confidence into the longer format.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haider Ali, Shadab Khan(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult