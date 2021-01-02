New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

New Zealand players celebrate after defeating Pakistan by 101 runs on the final day of the first cricket test at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Source: AP)

New Zealand vs Pakistan (NZ vs PAK) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand will rise to the top of the world rankings for the first time if they avoid defeat against Pakistan in the second Test in Christchurch and wrap up their two-match series.

After seven straight home Test series triumphs, New Zealand will be strong favourites to secure another against a Pakistan side that showed great fight at Mount Maunganui but still lost the first Test by 101 runs.

A victory at Hagley Oval to seal a 2-0 series sweep would also push the Black Caps firmly into contention for one of two berths in June’s inaugural World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling (wk), Will Young

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Imran Butt, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Zafar Gohar

When is NZ vs PAK 2nd Test?

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test will kickstart on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Where is NZ vs PAK 2nd Test?

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test will take place in Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand.

What time is NZ vs PAK 2nd Test?

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test will start at 3.30 am IST. Toss will take place at 3 am IST.

Where will NZ vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming be available? What channel will broadcast the second Test?

No TV channel is a broadcasting partner for New Zealand’s home series this season, but the matches are being streamed live on Fancode App. The users can buy the match pass and watch the whole 5-day game on Fancode app and website.