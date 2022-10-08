New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs PAK match live?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Pakistan have started the New Zealand tri-series campaign with a win over Bangladesh on Friday and now the Babar Azam-led team is all set to take on hosts New Zealand today at Christchurch. On the other hand, New Zealand have faced an injury blow as Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out and replaced by Dane Cleaver.

Follow NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I live blog

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 2nd T20 Live Streaming details:

When will the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch.

What time will the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will start at 11:30 am IST.

Advertisement

How to watch New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) 2nd T20I Tri-series match live on TV?

The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) match will not be telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK)?

Advertisement

The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Squads

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi,

Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khurshid Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan,

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir