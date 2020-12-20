New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

NZ vs Pak 2nd T20I Live Streaming: New Zealand lead 1-0

New Zealand vs Pakistan (NZ vs PAK) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand take on Pakistan in the second T20I of the three-match series with a 1-0 lead over the visitors. The 2nd T20I at Hamilton on Sunday, 20 December is going to be a do or die game for Pakistan after facing a five-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the three-match series opener on Friday. The hosts hope to wrap up the series in the 2nd T20 at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Sunday.

With the impetus Duffy gave its bowling performance, New Zealand had Pakistan 5-39 and restricted it to 153-9 after the tourists won the toss and batted. Opener Tim Seifert made 57 — his fourth T20 half century — to lead New Zealand’s chase at it reached its winning total with seven balls to spare. He had help from Mark Chapman, who made 34, and Mitchell Santner, who was 12 not out at the end.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I take place?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time will New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I take place?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will kickstart at 11.30 am IST on Sunday, December 20.

Where can New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I be live streamed?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I can be livestreamed on Fancode in India.

Which TV channel will broadcast New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in India?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will not be broadcast in India.

