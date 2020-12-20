scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Top news
Live now

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: PAK elect to bat first

New Zealand vs Pakistan (NZ vs PAK) 2nd T20ILive Cricket Score Online: Pakistan take on New Zealand in the second T20I at Seddon Park.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 20, 2020 11:12:17 am
New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live: The two teams play in Seddon Park. (Twitter/BlackCaps)

New Zealand vs Pakistan (NZ vs PAK) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at Seddon Park and will look to bounce back after being beaten in the first encounter. The visitors will be wary of fast bowler Jacob Duffy, who took 4/33 on debut for New Zealand in the first Twenty20 cricket international against Pakistan on Friday to set up the home team’s five-wicket victory in the opener of the three-match series.

With the impetus Duffy gave its bowling performance, New Zealand had Pakistan 5/39 and restricted it to 153/9 after the tourists won the toss and batted. What will happen tonight? Scroll down for all live updates.

Live Blog

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Score Updates:

11:10 (IST)20 Dec 2020
Here's how both the teams have lined-up...

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (w), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (w), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (c), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

11:05 (IST)20 Dec 2020
PAK elect to bat first

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat. "We are going to bat first again. Looks like a very good pitch, we want to put runs on the board. Top-order have to step up and need to have a good score in the Powerplay," says captain Shadab Khan.

11:00 (IST)20 Dec 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan. After thrashing West Indies, the Kiwis are back at it again and have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Can Pakistan equal it? Stay tuned for more updates!

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Hasnain

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd