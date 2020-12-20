New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: PAK elect to bat first

New Zealand vs Pakistan (NZ vs PAK) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at Seddon Park and will look to bounce back after being beaten in the first encounter. The visitors will be wary of fast bowler Jacob Duffy, who took 4/33 on debut for New Zealand in the first Twenty20 cricket international against Pakistan on Friday to set up the home team’s five-wicket victory in the opener of the three-match series.
With the impetus Duffy gave its bowling performance, New Zealand had Pakistan 5/39 and restricted it to 153/9 after the tourists won the toss and batted. What will happen tonight? Scroll down for all live updates.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (w), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (w), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (c), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat. "We are going to bat first again. Looks like a very good pitch, we want to put runs on the board. Top-order have to step up and need to have a good score in the Powerplay," says captain Shadab Khan.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan. After thrashing West Indies, the Kiwis are back at it again and have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Can Pakistan equal it? Stay tuned for more updates!