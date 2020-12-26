New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

New Zealand vs Pakistan (NZ vs PAK) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand’s late push for a place in next year’s International Cricket Council’s World Test Championship final will come to a head against an injury-hit Pakistan when their two-Test series begins on Saturday in Mount Maunganui.

The hosts are third behind Australia and India and need to win both the matches to give themselves any chance of making the final at Lord’s. New Zealand’s chances of sweeping the series have been boosted by the return of top batsman Kane Williamson, who missed the innings and 12-run victory over West Indies in Wellington as he awaited the birth of his first child.

Pakistan, however, will be without injured captain Babar Azam, opener Imam-Ul-Haq and all-rounder Shadab Khan and stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan said while they would miss the trio he expected others to take their opportunities.

When is NZ vs PAK 1st Test?

NZ vs PAK 1st Test will take place on Saturday, December 26.

What time will NZ vs PAK 1st Test start?

NZ vs PAK 1st Test will kickstart at 3.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 3 AM IST.

Where will NZ vs PAK 1st Test take place?

NZ vs PAK 1st Test will take place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Which channel will broadcast NZ vs PAK 1st Test live?

NZ vs PAK 1st Test will not be broadcast on TV for the Indian audience. One can only watch the matches if they register on FanCode.

Where can NZ vs PAK 1st Test be livestreamed?

NZ vs PAK first Test will be live-streamed on the FanCode app.