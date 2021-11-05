New Zealand vs Namibia live streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs NAM match live?

New Zealand Vs Namibia (NZ vs NAM) Live Streaming: Firm favourites New Zealand will look to inch closer to the semifinals when they take on a struggling Namibia in Group 2 Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup on Friday. While Namibia lost their last encounter to Pakistan, the Kane Williamson led-side recorded two successive victories — first defeating India by 8 wickets and then edging past Scotland by 16 runs.

The Kiwis are currently placed third with four points and a win against Namibia will take them closer to the second semifinal spot from Group 2 after Pakistan had already sealed their last four berth with four wins out of as many matches.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, David Wiese, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

NZ vs NAM match live streaming details:

When and where will New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match is being played?

New Zealand vs Namibia match will be played on November 5 at 3:30 PM IST in Sharjah on Friday.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match live on TV?

New Zealand vs Namibia match will be broadcast live on Star Sports.

How can I watch the New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match online?

New Zealand vs Namibia match will be live-streamed on Hotstar.

