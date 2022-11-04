scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022
New Zealand vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Kiwis face Irish challenge to seal top spot

NZ vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 37th Match: While New Zealand lost their last match to England, Ireland were trumped by Australia.

By: Sports Desk
November 4, 2022 8:15:53 am
New Zealand | Ireland | New Zealand vs Ireland | NZ vs IRE | T20 World Cup 2022 | Match 37New Zealand vs Ireland Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: NZ to play Ireland in Adelaide.

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 37th Match, Super 12 Group 1: With five points in five matches, New Zealand sit atop Group 1 in the Super 12 stages of the 2022 T20 World Cup. A win against Ireland can help them seal that spot. For the men in green however, the challenge is even bigger. With three points in four matches, if Ireland are to qualify for the semifinals, they need to win and win big against the runner ups from last year’s tournament. An interesting matchday five clash awaits at the Adelaide Oval.

England's victory against New Zealand on Friday has opened up Group 1 of the T20 World Cup with 3 teams (England, New Zealand, Australia) at 5 points each while another (Sri Lanka) at 4 points. Any of these teams can still qualify for the semifinals if the permutations and combinations go their way. Here's a closer look at the scenario of this group as we head to the business end of the Super 12 stage. [Read more]

