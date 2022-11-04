scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022
New Zealand vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland opt to bowl, playing XIs announced

NZ vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 37th Match: New Zealand to bat first.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: November 4, 2022 9:29:47 am
New Zealand | Ireland | New Zealand vs Ireland | NZ vs IRE | T20 World Cup 2022 | Match 37New Zealand vs Ireland Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: NZ to play Ireland in Adelaide.

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 37th Match, Super 12 Group 1: Ireland have won the toss and put New Zealand to bat in their Super 12 match of the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup. A win against Ireland can help them New Zealand to qualify for the semis.

Playing XIs

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Ireland XI: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Joshua Little

Follow NZ vs IRE Live Score Updates:

Live Blog

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Score and Updates: Follow NZ vs IRE live action from Sydney

09:29 (IST)04 Nov 2022
NZ vs IRE Live: Here we go!

We are done with the national anthems. New Zealand openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway are out in the middle. For Ireland, Joshua Little will start the proceedings. 

09:09 (IST)04 Nov 2022
09:04 (IST)04 Nov 2022
NZ vs IRE Live: TOSS Update!

Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand. Both the sides are unchanged. 

08:59 (IST)04 Nov 2022
NZ vs IRE Live: Pitch Report (Michael Atherton and Mel Jones)

"We are at pitch no. 5 at Adelaide Oval. This is fresh new pitch. 60-meter square boundaries. The biggest pocket is 83 meters at deep mid-wicket from the river end (for a right-handed batter) It is a dropping pitch these days, the pitch is hard but it is a fresh pitch. It is firm, nicely grassed, inviting short square boundaries, and runs to be had."

08:58 (IST)04 Nov 2022
NZ vs IRE LIVE: H-2-H

New Zealand and Ireland have played 4 matches against each other, and the Kiwis have the upper hand by winning all 4 encounters.

08:40 (IST)04 Nov 2022
Group 1 equations

Now the situation is such that all of Australia, England and New Zealand have five points with one game to go. If all three teams end up winning their remaining encounters, it will come down to NRR to decide the two semifinalists from this group.

08:32 (IST)04 Nov 2022
Welcome

Hello and a warm welcome to our live coverage of 37th game of the T20 World Cup. It's New Zealand vs Ireland at Adelaide where the Kiwis will be looking to strengthen their chances of securing a semi-final berth when they take on Ireland in their last Super 12 encounter. Stay tuned for more live updates.

 

England, Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand all have a chance to qualify for the semis,. (AP)

England's victory against New Zealand on Friday has opened up Group 1 of the T20 World Cup with 3 teams (England, New Zealand, Australia) at 5 points each while another (Sri Lanka) at 4 points. Any of these teams can still qualify for the semifinals if the permutations and combinations go their way. Here's a closer look at the scenario of this group as we head to the business end of the Super 12 stage. [Read more]

