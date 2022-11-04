New Zealand vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland opt to bowl, playing XIs announced

England, Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand all have a chance to qualify for the semis,. (AP)

England's victory against New Zealand on Friday has opened up Group 1 of the T20 World Cup with 3 teams (England, New Zealand, Australia) at 5 points each while another (Sri Lanka) at 4 points. Any of these teams can still qualify for the semifinals if the permutations and combinations go their way. Here's a closer look at the scenario of this group as we head to the business end of the Super 12 stage. [Read more]