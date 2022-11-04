New Zealand vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland opt to bowl, playing XIs announced

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 37th Match, Super 12 Group 1: Ireland have won the toss and put New Zealand to bat in their Super 12 match of the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup. A win against Ireland can help them New Zealand to qualify for the semis.
Playing XIs
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Ireland XI: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Joshua Little
We are done with the national anthems. New Zealand openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway are out in the middle. For Ireland, Joshua Little will start the proceedings.
Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand. Both the sides are unchanged.
"We are at pitch no. 5 at Adelaide Oval. This is fresh new pitch. 60-meter square boundaries. The biggest pocket is 83 meters at deep mid-wicket from the river end (for a right-handed batter) It is a dropping pitch these days, the pitch is hard but it is a fresh pitch. It is firm, nicely grassed, inviting short square boundaries, and runs to be had."
New Zealand and Ireland have played 4 matches against each other, and the Kiwis have the upper hand by winning all 4 encounters.
Now the situation is such that all of Australia, England and New Zealand have five points with one game to go. If all three teams end up winning their remaining encounters, it will come down to NRR to decide the two semifinalists from this group.
Hello and a warm welcome to our live coverage of 37th game of the T20 World Cup. It's New Zealand vs Ireland at Adelaide where the Kiwis will be looking to strengthen their chances of securing a semi-final berth when they take on Ireland in their last Super 12 encounter. Stay tuned for more live updates.