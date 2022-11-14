New Zealand vs India T20I, ODI series: All you need to know

New Zealand vs India, T20I, ODI series: India and New Zealand after their semi-final exits in the recently concluded ICC T20 World cup will now look to start preparing for the next World Cup. With the 2023 ODI World Cup, less than a year to go both sides will have a look at the possible combinations for the subcontinent conditions and personal changes if needed.

Here’s all you need to know about the New Zealand vs India T20I, ODI series:

IND vs NZ T20I Series Schedule

-The first T20I will be on Friday, November 18 at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

-The second T20I will be on Sunday, November 20 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

-The third T20I will be on Tuesday, November 22 at Mclean Park in Napier.

(All the games will begin at 12:00 PM (IST) and the toss will be at 11:30 AM)

IND vs NZ ODI Series Schedule

-The first ODI will be played on Friday, November 25 at Eden Park in Auckland.

– The second ODI will be played on Sunday, November 27 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

-The third ODI will be played on Wednesday, November 30 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

(All the games will begin at 7:00 AM (IST) and the toss will be at 6:30 AM)

IND vs NZ T20I series Live streaming details

Where can I watch New Zealand vs India T20I, ODI series in India?

New Zealand vs India, T20I, and ODI series will be live-streamed on Amazon prime. The series won’t be available to watch on television.

India T20I & India ODI series squads vs New Zealand

India T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (VC), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

The New Zealand squad is yet to be announced for the series.