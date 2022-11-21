scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs Ind match live

NZ vs IND 3rd T20 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs India T20I Live Telecast:

New Zealand will look to level the series in Napier after a thrashing in their previous game. (AP)

New Zealand vs India 3rd T20, Ind vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: India has beaten the blackcaps comprehensively in the second T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui to take the lead in the three-match T20I series, Suryakumar reached his half-century from 32 balls, then added his 61 from only 18 deliveries as he took apart the New Zealand attack at the Bay Oval.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the third T20I in Napier to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Monday. Tim Southee, the leading wicket-taker in the T20Is, will step in as captain in Williamson’s absence

India Tour of New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming Details:

When will New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), 3rd T20 be played?
New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), the 3rd T20 will be played on, November 22 Tuesday.

Where will New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20 be played?
New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), the 3rd T20I will be played at Mclean Park in Napier.

When will New Zealand (NZ vs IND), 3rd T20I begin?
New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), the 3rd T20 will begin at 12 noon IST, and Toss will Take at 11:30 am.

Where will New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), 3rd T20 be available for streaming?
New Zealand vs India (NZ vs Ind), 3rd T20 Will be Live Streamed on Amazon Prime. The game is not available on television.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 11:49:13 pm
