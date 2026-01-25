IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast: How to watch India vs New Zealand T20 Match live on JioHotstar and Star Sports

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Match Live Score Streaming Online: India will aim to wrap up another T20I series before storming into the World Cup as they take on New Zealand in the third match of the series in Guwahati tonight. The 3rd T20 between India and New Zealand will be broadcast on Star Sports, while fans can watch IND vs NZ live streaming online via JioHotstar’s live cricket platform.
With another spellbinding performance in Raipur on Friday, India had leapt to a 2-0 lead in the series, completing a manic 209-run chase with Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav roaring back to his characteristic avatar. Kishan’s swashbuckling knock had resurrected India’s chase after losing the openers within the first seven deliveries of the chase. That has also called for sharp criticism of opener Sanju Samson who suffered a second successive failure at the top.
The focus will be on Samson tonight as he battles to keep his spot with back-up wicket-keeper Kishan breathing down his neck with form and a hefty knock under his belt.
When does the 3rd India vs New Zealand T20I match take place?
The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, January 25, 2026.
What is the venue of the 3rd India vs New Zealand T20I match?
The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be held at the ACA Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
At what time will the toss for the 3rd India vs New Zealand T20I take place?
The toss for the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will happen at 6.30 pm.
At what time will the 2nd India vs New Zealand T20I start?
The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be streamed live from 7.00 PM IST on Sunday.
How to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I on streaming and broadcast?
You can watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports network.
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes
