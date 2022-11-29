scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs Ind match live?

NZ vs IND 3rd ODI Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Live Telecast: New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), the 3rd ODI will be at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

India will pray for a rail-less game on Wednesday.

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Live Streaming: After a disappointing 0-1 show in the three-match series, a desperate India will meet New Zealand in the third and final ODI on Wednesday. The second match was washed out and now Team India would pray for a rain-free final OD in its bid to finish on an even keel in a series that neither had context nor any major takeaways.

There is forecast of scattered showers in Christchurch and nothing can be more irritating than playing a series where the Gen-Next of Indian cricket hardly got any game time to show their prowess.

India Tour of New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details:

When will New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), 3rd ODI be played?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), the 3rd ODI will be played on, November 30 Wednesday.

Where will New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI be played?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), the 3rd ODI will be at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

When will New Zealand (NZ vs Ind), 3rd ODI begin?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs Ind), the 3rd ODI will begin at 7:00 AM IST, and Toss will Take at 6:30 AM.

Where will New Zealand vs India (NZ vs Ind), 3rd ODI be available for streaming?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs Ind), 3rd ODI Will be Streaming on Amazon Prime.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 12:47:09 pm
