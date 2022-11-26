New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs Ind match live?

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI, Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Shikhar Dhawan-led India will be eager to bounce back after the seven-wicket drubbing from the first ODI against New Zealand. The teams will lock horns at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

In the first ODI, Tom Latham and Kane Williamson put on an unbeaten stand of 221 runs for the fourth wicket, helped New Zealand to chase down 307 runs with 17 balls to spare.

India Tour of New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details:

When will New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), 2nd ODI be played?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), 2nd ODI will be played on, November 27 Sunday.



Where will New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI be played?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), the 2nd ODI will be at Seddon Park in Hamilton.



When will New Zealand (NZ vs Ind), 2nd ODI begin?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs Ind), the 1st ODI will begin at 7:00 AM IST, and Toss will Take at 6:30 AM.

Where will New Zealand vs India (NZ vs Ind), 2nd ODI be available for streaming?

Advertisement

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs Ind), 2nd ODI Will be Streaming on Amazon Prime.