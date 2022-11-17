New Zealand vs India 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs IND match live?

New Zealand vs India 1st T20, Ind vs NZ 1st T20I Live Streaming: Team India will aim to shed their archaic playing style for good with the help of a “young and fearless” bunch in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning in Wellington on Friday.

India Tour of New Zealand 1st T20 Live Streaming Details:

When will New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), 1st T20I be played?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND ), 1st T20I will be played on November 18, Friday.

Where will New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), 1st T20I be played?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND ), 1st T20I will be played at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

When will New Zealand (NZ vs INd) 1st T20I begin?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs INd), 1st T20I will start at 12 PM IST. The toss will take place at 11.30 am (IST)

Where will New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), 1st T20I be Live streamed?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND) will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime.

IND vs NZ Squads:

India Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner