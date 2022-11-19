scorecardresearch
New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs IND match live?

NZ vs IND 2nd T20 Live Streaming: India and New Zealand look to get off the mark in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand vs India 2nd T20, IND vs NZ Live Streaming: After the first of three T20Is in Wellington was washed out without a delivery being bowled, India will take the field against New Zealand for the second T20I. With Rohit Sharma rested for the tour, Hardik Pandya has taken over the captaincy role for the T20I series while VVS Laxman has filled in for head coach Rahul Dravid.

India Tour of New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Streaming Details:

When will New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), 2nd T20I be played?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), 2nd T20I will be played on, November 20 Sunday.

Where will New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I be played?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), 2nd T20I will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

When will New Zealand (NZ vs IND), 2nd T20I begin?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), the 2nd T20I will begin at noon 12:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 11:30 AM.

Where will New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), 2nd T20I be available for live streaming?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), 2nd T20I will be live streamed on Amazon Prime.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 09:40:34 pm
