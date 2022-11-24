India vs New Zealand 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch NZ vs Ind match live?

India vs New Zealand ODI Live Streaming in India: Copping a lot of flak for its archaic approach in T20Is, the Indian cricket team is expected to turn a new leaf in a different format as it takes on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, which will mark the start of preparations for next year’s World Cup. India had endured a nightmare back in 2020 in New Zealand when Virat Kohli’s side was blanked 0-3 in one of the most lopsided series where the bowling effort was below par.

Exactly 11 months are left for the marquee event in India and the series starting on Friday will give the team an initial idea about some of the middle-order slots and also the bowling arsenal in India’s armoury.

India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming Details:

When will New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), 1st ODI be played?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND) 1st ODI will be played on Friday, November 25.

Where will New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI be played?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND) 1st ODI will be played at Eden Park in Auckland.

When will New Zealand (NZ vs Ind), 1st ODI begin?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND) 1st ODI will begin at 7:00 AM IST, and toss will take place at 6:30 AM.

Where will New Zealand vs India (NZ vs Ind), 1st ODI be available for streaming?

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND) 1st ODI will be streaming on Amazon Prime.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant