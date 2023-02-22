scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

New Zealand vs England: Tearful Blair Tickner says cyclone destroyed father’s home

Blair Tickner was excited for his Test debut until Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand. His father’s home was destroyed along with many other Kiwis who were affected by the disaster.

Blair Tickner, NZ vs ENG, New Zealand cricketNew Zealand's Blair Tickner bowls to England on the second day of their cricket test match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Blair Tickner was excited for his Test debut for New Zealand against England, until Cyclone Gabrielle hit the island nation. After the disaster, Tickner admitted that it was hard to concentrate or enjoy his debut, especially after the cyclone hit his father’s house.

“My father’s house has been fully destroyed. It was good to get back, help them out,” said a tearful Tickner as he talked to the media in Wellington ahead of the second Test against England. He then said, “It’s just hard times for the whole region so helping out neighbours and whoever we could. It’s been tough, it’s really tough at the moment, but Hawke’s Bay is staying strong. Obviously, I grew up there as a kid … it’s just crazy to be honest. It’s a bit hard to talk about, really.”

Even though the Black Caps went down to England in the first Test, Tickner bagged four wickets on his debut and was given a slim bit of happiness when his father was able to catch his first ever Test wicket, before heading out to help families stricken by the cyclone.

“You dream about your test debut forever and expect your family to be there … my dad was good enough to come through, taking generators down to Hawke’s Bay to help people,” Tickner said.

“He just stopped in for about half an hour, luckily saw my first test wicket and then went on to a seven-hour drive home to help everyone,” said Tickner.

New Zealand cricket has teamed up with ANZ for a special fundraiser when the Kiwis face Sri Lanka in an ODI on March 25th at Eden Park. ANZ also promised a $1 million donation to the New Zealand Red Cross Disaster Fund.

Also Read
Can we leave KL Rahul alone? He has not done any crime: Harbhajan Singh
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
ind vs aus
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after Ashwin threatens Steve...
India beat England to win the inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup title
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Hopefully we can have a sell-out and all that money goes to them,” Tickner said. “It’s round the whole of New Zealand – Gisborne, Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay, up north of Auckland and Whangārei. So it’s been hard for everyone throughout the country.”

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 12:38 IST
Next Story

‘Egyptian pyramids aren’t man-made, Earth could be flat and used to watch Logan Paul half naked’: Nick Kyrigos in his wildest podcast

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
close